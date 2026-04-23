Home>>
Helicopters in ground-aerial coordination training
(China Military Online) 15:07, April 23, 2026
Z-10 attack helicopters attached to a brigade with the army under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command get ready to take off during a ground-aerial coordination training exercise in early April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yuchen)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China marks navy's 77th anniversary amid growing role in safeguarding peace
- Reconnaissance on the move
- PLA vessel formation returns following far-sea training
- Chinese PLA Navy opens barracks to public to mark 77th anniversary
- China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship heads to South China Sea for regular training
- J-16 fighter jets engage in training
- Armored vehicles en route to designated training area
- Chinese PLA Navy to host open-ship events celebrating 77th anniversary
- Aviation brigade conducts air combat training
- PLA Navy KJ-500 trains day and night
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.