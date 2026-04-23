Helicopters in ground-aerial coordination training

China Military Online) 15:07, April 23, 2026

Z-10 attack helicopters attached to a brigade with the army under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command get ready to take off during a ground-aerial coordination training exercise in early April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yuchen)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)