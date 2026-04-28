Destroyer Flotilla Carries out Combat Training

China Military Online) 08:43, April 28, 2026

Several warships attached to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct alongside and astern replenishment-at-sea during a combat training exercise in waters of the East China Sea in early April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Lei)

Several warships attached to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct alongside and astern replenishment-at-sea during a combat training exercise in waters of the East China Sea in early April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Lei)

Several warships attached to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct alongside and astern replenishment-at-sea during a combat training exercise in waters of the East China Sea in early April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Lei)

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