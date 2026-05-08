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Type 054A frigates in maritime training exercise
(China Military Online) 16:50, May 08, 2026
The Type 054A guided-missile frigate Tongliao (Hull 554) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducts a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operation during a maritime training exercise on April 21, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Paiquan and Fang Zhikun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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