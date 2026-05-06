Multiple Weapons in Live-Fire Training

China Military Online) 14:28, May 06, 2026

PG-99 twin-35mm anti-aircraft artillery systems attached to an army regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command fire at the targets during a live-fire training exercise on April 9, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Nansong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)