China's Liaoning aircraft carrier formation heads to Western Pacific for training

Xinhua) 13:42, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese formation led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier on Tuesday left for the Western Pacific for training purposes, according to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.

The carrier formation will conduct a series of training tasks, including far-sea tactical flight operations, live-fire shooting, support and cover maneuvers, and comprehensive rescue, the PLA Navy said.

This routine training is designed to test and improve the troops' level of realistic training.

Conducted in accordance with the annual plan, the training serves to enhance the forces' capacity to fulfill their missions, and complies with relevant international law and common practice, it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)