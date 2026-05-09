J-16 fighter jets engage in training
A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force is seen taxiing on the runway ahead of a training exercise on April 29, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
Two J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force roll side by side along the runway before takeoff during a training exercise on April 29, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off during a training exercise on April 29, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
Two J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force roar off the runway during a training exercise on April 29, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
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