J-16 fighter jets engage in training

China Military Online) 15:16, May 09, 2026

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force is seen taxiing on the runway ahead of a training exercise on April 29, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

Two J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force roll side by side along the runway before takeoff during a training exercise on April 29, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off during a training exercise on April 29, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

Two J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force roar off the runway during a training exercise on April 29, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)