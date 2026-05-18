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Bird control soldier safeguards J-10C fighter jet flight
(China Military Online) 16:41, May 18, 2026
A bird control ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command holds bird deterrent equipment to ensure safe takeoff and landing of a fighter jet. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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