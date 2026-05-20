Home>>
Armored vehicles pull onto railway
(China Military Online) 15:10, May 20, 2026
A soldier assigned to an artillery unit under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army guides an armored vehicle to drive onto the rail flat car during a cross-regional, long-range rail transport exercise on May 9, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)
Armored vehicles attached to an artillery unit under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army pull onto the railway during a cross-regional, long-range rail transport exercise on May 9, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)
Armored vehicles attached to an artillery unit under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army pull onto the railway during a cross-regional, long-range rail transport exercise on May 9, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- H-6 bombers in round-the-clock training
- China's Liaoning aircraft carrier formation heads to Western Pacific for training
- Bird control soldier safeguards J-10C fighter jet flight
- Army Troops in CBRN First Aid Exercise
- Howitzer fires at mock targets
- China says "Taiwan independence" secessionists chief culprit undermining peace in Taiwan Strait
- J-16 fighter jets engage in training
- Type 054A frigates in maritime training exercise
- Multiple Weapons in Live-Fire Training
- Chinese naval, air forces patrol Huangyan Dao
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.