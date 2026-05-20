Armored vehicles pull onto railway

China Military Online) 15:10, May 20, 2026

A soldier assigned to an artillery unit under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army guides an armored vehicle to drive onto the rail flat car during a cross-regional, long-range rail transport exercise on May 9, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

Armored vehicles attached to an artillery unit under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army pull onto the railway during a cross-regional, long-range rail transport exercise on May 9, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

Armored vehicles attached to an artillery unit under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army pull onto the railway during a cross-regional, long-range rail transport exercise on May 9, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)