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Armed Police Troops Conduct Combat-Oriented Drills
(China Military Online) 16:47, May 21, 2026
Soldiers assigned to the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force advance and search in coordination during a multi-subject combat-oriented drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Lining)
Soldiers assigned to the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force launch an assault on the target during a multi-subject combat-oriented drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Lining)
A sniper assigned to the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force pinpoints the target during a multi-subject combat-oriented drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Lining)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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