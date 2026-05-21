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Armed Police Troops Conduct Combat-Oriented Drills

China Military Online) 16:47, May 21, 2026

Soldiers assigned to the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force advance and search in coordination during a multi-subject combat-oriented drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Lining)

Soldiers assigned to the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force launch an assault on the target during a multi-subject combat-oriented drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Lining)

A sniper assigned to the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force pinpoints the target during a multi-subject combat-oriented drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Lining)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)