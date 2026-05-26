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Army helicopters lift off
(China Military Online) 16:30, May 26, 2026
Z-10 attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army hover at an ultra-low altitude during a training exercise on May 14, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Zelai)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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