Army helicopters lift off

China Military Online) 16:30, May 26, 2026

Z-10 attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army hover at an ultra-low altitude during a training exercise on May 14, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Zelai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)