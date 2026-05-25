Wheels on the move

China Military Online) 16:21, May 25, 2026

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 77th Group Army head towards the designated area during a long-range maneuver training exercise on May 7. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Xubiao)

A ZLT-11 wheeled armored assault vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 77th Group Army opens fire during a long-range maneuver training exercise on May 7. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Xubiao)

Transport vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 77th Group Army head towards the designated area during a long-range maneuver training exercise on May 7. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Xubiao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)