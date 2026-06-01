Chinese naval, air forces patrol Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 14:35, June 01, 2026

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Naval and air units of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command (STC) on Sunday conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas.

Huangyan Dao is an inherent part of China's territory. Since May, forces of the STC have enhanced readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, according to the STC.

Such patrols serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts, said the STC, adding that they are meant to resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)