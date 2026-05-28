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Armed Police Soldiers in Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training
(China Military Online) 16:18, May 28, 2026
A soldier assigned to a mobile detachment of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guangxi Corps undergoes psychological resilience training during an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Xin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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