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J-16 jet sets out for training
(China Military Online) 13:56, June 05, 2026
A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation troop with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command soars up into sky during a recent multi-sortie flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Zhitao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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