J-16 jet sets out for training

(China Military Online) 13:56, June 05, 2026

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation troop with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command soars up into sky during a recent multi-sortie flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Zhitao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)