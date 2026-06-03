Hospital ship in training

(China Military Online) 15:43, June 03, 2026

The hospital ship Youai (Hull 861) attached to the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command docks alongside the transport ship Nanyun 831 during a training exercise on May 14, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)