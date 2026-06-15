China's development of military strength for safeguarding national interests: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua) 16:47, June 15, 2026

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China is on the path of peaceful development, and China's development of military strength is to safeguard its state sovereignty, national security and development interests, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

It is not aimed at any country, he added.

Lin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a report on the development of China's military forces.

Lin said the relevant reports portray China in the so-called narrative of seeking hegemony. This is a serious misjudgment, he noted.

Lin said that the military growth of China means a stronger force for world peace.

He urged the relevant institution to stop hyping up the so-called "China threat", and take practical and rational attitude towards China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)