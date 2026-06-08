Home>>
Helicopter's Mission in the Field
(China Military Online) 16:45, June 08, 2026
A Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off during a round-the-clock training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- J-16 jet sets out for training
- Hospital ship in training
- Jet trainers in flight
- Chinese naval, air forces patrol Huangyan Dao
- Chinese naval hospital ship sets sail for mission in South China Sea
- Armed Police Soldiers in Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training
- Chinese military spokesperson condemns Dutch warship's provocative acts in South China Sea
- Army helicopters lift off
- Wheels on the move
- Naval vessels in maritime training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.