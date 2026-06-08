Languages

Archive

Home>>

Helicopter's Mission in the Field

(China Military Online) 16:45, June 08, 2026

A Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off during a round-the-clock training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)


【1】【2】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories