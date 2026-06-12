Home>>
Helicopters in live-fire training
(China Military Online) 15:33, June 12, 2026
A Z-19 attack helicopter attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army fires a missile during a live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Jian)
Z-19 and Z-10 attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army fly to the designated airspace during a live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Jian)
A Z-8L transport helicopter attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army hovers in the sky during a live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Jian)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Frigates engage in live-fire training
- J-11BG fighter jets in air combat training
- Helicopter's Mission in the Field
- J-16 jet sets out for training
- Hospital ship in training
- Jet trainers in flight
- Chinese naval, air forces patrol Huangyan Dao
- Chinese naval hospital ship sets sail for mission in South China Sea
- Armed Police Soldiers in Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training
- Chinese military spokesperson condemns Dutch warship's provocative acts in South China Sea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.