Helicopters in live-fire training

(China Military Online) 15:33, June 12, 2026

A Z-19 attack helicopter attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army fires a missile during a live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Jian)

Z-19 and Z-10 attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army fly to the designated airspace during a live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Jian)

A Z-8L transport helicopter attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army hovers in the sky during a live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Jian)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)