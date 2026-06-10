Frigates engage in live-fire training

(China Military Online) 16:58, June 10, 2026

Frigate Yongzhou (Hull 628) attached to the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sends out a rescue team to board a "damaged" warship to assist in damage control during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)

A frigate attached to the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun at the mock target during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)

A warship attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires smoke projectile during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)