Fireworks, acrobatics and martial arts bring Monkey King Myth to life
(People's Daily App) 15:19, March 03, 2026
The legendary golden cudgel of the Monkey King bursts into life in Yiyang, Hunan Province, as a daring performer wields it like a human Catherine wheel to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Combining acrobatic mastery, martial arts prowess and pyrotechnics, he transforms the night sky into a dazzling display of motion and light. The Monkey King, or Sun Wukong, is a mythical hero famed for his extraordinary abilities and rebellious spirit in the Chinese classic Journey to the West.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing, Li Zhuoman and Liu Yunyun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
