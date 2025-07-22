Paddleboard fireworks: A new way to experience night sky

A novel way to enjoy fireworks is gaining popularity in Liuyang, Hunan Province, China — spectators paddle on paddleboards while marveling at fireworks cascading across the night sky like the Milky Way. In recent years, the Liuyang fireworks industry has continued to innovate and upgrade its products. Many companies here have also incorporated modern technology and cultural elements into their products, resulting in impressive fireworks displays.

