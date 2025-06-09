We Are China

Highlights of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Qatar

Xinhua) 10:11, June 09, 2025

Fireworks light up the sky during the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Doha, Qatar, June 6, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Fireworks light up the sky during the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Doha, Qatar, June 6, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Fireworks light up the sky during the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Doha, Qatar, June 6, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Fireworks light up the sky during the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Doha, Qatar, June 6, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Fireworks light up the sky during the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Doha, Qatar, June 6, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)