Highlights of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Qatar
(Xinhua) 10:11, June 09, 2025
Fireworks light up the sky during the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Doha, Qatar, June 6, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
