Fireworks meet 1,000 drones
(People's Daily App) 16:53, July 14, 2025
What does it look like to set off fireworks with 1,000 drones? Watch this video to experience the breathtaking performances that showcase the incredible potential of drone technology when guided by skilled innovation.
