Fireworks show presented by Team Nova Scotia in Vancouver, Canada

09:59, July 28, 2025

Fireworks light up the sky during the 2025 Celebration of Light at English Bay in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 26, 2025. A fireworks show presented by Team Nova Scotia illuminated the sky on Saturday, marking the final performance of the 2025 Celebration of Light. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

