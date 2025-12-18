Soldiers in Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear decontamination drill

China Military Online) 16:33, December 18, 2025

A soldier assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Army uses specific detection equipment to find harmful radiation on contaminated road during a Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Cunjun)

