Home>>
Soldiers in Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear decontamination drill
(China Military Online) 16:33, December 18, 2025
A soldier assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Army uses specific detection equipment to find harmful radiation on contaminated road during a Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Cunjun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Army soldiers shoot with flamethrowers
- Comprehensive supply ships steam in formation
- Defense ministry's X account to facilitate better understanding of Chinese military: spokesperson
- Naval landing ship maneuvers at sea
- China's defense ministry broadens outreach with new social media account
- ZTQ-15 light tanks in comprehensive training exercise
- Chinese, Russian militaries conduct 10th joint strategic air patrol
- PCL-09 122mm self-propelled artillery erupts in blinding flash
- Multi-type naval aircraft in training
- Naval frigate bathes in sunset glow
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.