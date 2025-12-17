Home>>
Army soldiers shoot with flamethrowers
(China Military Online) 16:24, December 17, 2025
A flamethrower operator assigned to a chemical defense detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army ignites the controlled fire with a flamethrower against a fire-proof wall on December 6, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Weibo)
Photos
