Army soldiers shoot with flamethrowers

China Military Online) 16:24, December 17, 2025

A flamethrower operator assigned to a chemical defense detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army ignites the controlled fire with a flamethrower against a fire-proof wall on December 6, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Weibo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)