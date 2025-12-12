China's defense ministry broadens outreach with new social media account

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Having established itself as an influential voice on Chinese social media through timely information sharing, China's Ministry of National Defense is now reaching a global audience through a newly launched X account.

Debuting this week under the name "Ministry of National Defense of China," the account has posted images of China-Singapore joint military exercises and a video documenting the Chinese Navy hospital ship's medical mission in Jamaica. Within just a few days, these posts have drawn more than 4 million views.

"Follow us to learn about China's national defense in the new era," says the X account bio. The call has already resonated with readers, one of whom commented: "Congratulations! Can't wait to learn more about the Chinese military."

Among its many functions, the Ministry of National Defense serves as a key channel for public communication on China's military affairs. In addition to holding regular press briefings, it operates accounts on major Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo, where it posts spokesperson statements and videos of People's Liberation Army (PLA) training and exercises. Its Weibo account now has more than 8 million followers.

The defense ministry is not the first within the Chinese military to launch overseas social media accounts. Earlier this year, the PLA Navy launched its official accounts on both X and YouTube. These platforms have published a wealth of content about the service, including coverage of Chinese aircraft carrier training.

"Through these platforms, users worldwide can leave comments and interact directly to stay on top of the PLA's development, which helps dispel misunderstandings or misperceptions about the Chinese military," said Zhang Junshe, a military expert.

His comment echoed the original purpose behind the defense ministry's launch of its X account.

As stated in its debut video: "Peace is the common aspiration and lofty goal of humanity. The Chinese military has always been a staunch force for world peace."

