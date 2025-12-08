Home>>
Multi-type naval aircraft in training
(China Military Online) 15:16, December 08, 2025
A KJ-200 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy takes off for a flight training exercise on November 10, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)
A Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy soars into the sky during a flight training exercise on November 10, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)
A KJ-500 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy soars into the sky during a flight training exercise on November 10, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)
