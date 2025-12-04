Home>>
TA4360 heavy equipment transport vehicles wade through water area
(China Military Online) 16:55, December 04, 2025
TA4360 heavy equipment transport vehicles attached to the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command are en route to the designated area during a maneuver training exercise on November 7, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Zilong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
