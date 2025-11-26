Degaussing ship performs demagnification mission

China Military Online) 10:09, November 26, 2025

Degaussing ship Nanqin 207 (front) attached to aflotilla with the navy of Chinese PLA conducts magnetic risk management for another ship (rear) under the help of a tugboat on November 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Mengda)

