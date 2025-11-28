Home>>
Army soldiers fast-rope from transport helicopters
(China Military Online) 14:40, November 28, 2025
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army fast-rope from transport helicopters during a live-fire training exercise on November 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
An armored vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army spits fire at night during a live-fire training exercise on November 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
An armored vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army fires smoke bombs during a live-fire training exercise on November 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Xishuangbanna in SW China's Yunnan builds distinctive modern agricultural system
- Int'l delegation explores organic tea culture in Baisha, S China's Hainan
- Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
- 27th Harbin Ice-Snow World to officially begin construction in NE China
Related Stories
- China's defense ministry warns Japan of heavy price for intervention into Taiwan question
- Anti-submarine patrol aircraft participate in flight training
- Degaussing ship performs demagnification mission
- Z-9D Ship-borne helicopters in takeoff and landing training
- Submarine steams in the sea
- Naval vessels in comprehensive supply training
- HJ-9 anti-tank missile system fires in training
- Naval fighter jets in flight training exercise
- Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship 'Sichuan' conducts first sea trial
- Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship "Sichuan" launches first sea trial
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.