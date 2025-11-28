Army soldiers fast-rope from transport helicopters

China Military Online) 14:40, November 28, 2025

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army fast-rope from transport helicopters during a live-fire training exercise on November 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

An armored vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army spits fire at night during a live-fire training exercise on November 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

An armored vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army fires smoke bombs during a live-fire training exercise on November 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)