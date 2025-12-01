Home>>
J-10 fighter jet fires in training
(China Military Online) 11:11, December 01, 2025
A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation unit with the air force under Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command soars up into sky during a live-fire training exercise on November 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zishao)
A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation unit with the air force under Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires rockets at ground target during a live-fire training exercise on November 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zishao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Army soldiers fast-rope from transport helicopters
- China's defense ministry warns Japan of heavy price for intervention into Taiwan question
- Anti-submarine patrol aircraft participate in flight training
- Degaussing ship performs demagnification mission
- Z-9D Ship-borne helicopters in takeoff and landing training
- Submarine steams in the sea
- Naval vessels in comprehensive supply training
- HJ-9 anti-tank missile system fires in training
- Naval fighter jets in flight training exercise
- Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship 'Sichuan' conducts first sea trial
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.