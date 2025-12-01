J-10 fighter jet fires in training

China Military Online) 11:11, December 01, 2025

A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation unit with the air force under Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command soars up into sky during a live-fire training exercise on November 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zishao)

A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation unit with the air force under Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires rockets at ground target during a live-fire training exercise on November 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zishao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)