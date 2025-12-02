Home>>
Multi-type helicopters fly over valley
(China Military Online) 16:47, December 02, 2025
Multi-types of transport helicopters attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command lift off successively from the parking apron during a flight training exercise on November 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
Two Z-8 transport helicopters attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command fly through the valley during a flight training exercise on November 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
