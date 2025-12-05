Naval frigate bathes in sunset glow

China Military Online) 14:05, December 05, 2025

Type 056A frigate Yichun (Hull 643) attached to a frigate flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise on November 27, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haifan)

A warship attached to a frigate flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy maneuvers at high speed during a maritime training exercise on November 27, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haifan)

A warship attached to a frigate flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy bathes in sunset glow during a maritime training exercise on November 27, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haifan)

