ZTQ-15 light tanks in comprehensive training exercise

China Military Online) 14:31, December 11, 2025

A ZTQ-15 light tank attached to the Chinese PLA Army maneuvers to the designated area during a comprehensive tactical training exercise on December 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhi)

Soldiers assigned to a unit under the Chinese PLA Army rush to the designated area during a comprehensive tactical training exercise on December 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhi)

