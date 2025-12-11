Home>>
ZTQ-15 light tanks in comprehensive training exercise
(China Military Online) 14:31, December 11, 2025
A ZTQ-15 light tank attached to the Chinese PLA Army maneuvers to the designated area during a comprehensive tactical training exercise on December 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhi)
ZTQ-15 light tanks attached to the Chinese PLA Army maneuver to the designated area during a comprehensive tactical training exercise on December 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhi)
Soldiers assigned to a unit under the Chinese PLA Army rush to the designated area during a comprehensive tactical training exercise on December 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhi)
