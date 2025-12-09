PCL-09 122mm self-propelled artillery erupts in blinding flash

China Military Online) 10:14, December 09, 2025

PCL-09 122mm self-propelled artillery (SPA) vehicle attached to an army unit under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command erupts in blinding flash at the mock targets during a live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiang Chuxin)

