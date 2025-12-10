Chinese, Russian militaries conduct 10th joint strategic air patrol

Xinhua) 10:41, December 10, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2025 shows Chinese and Russian military aircraft taking part in a joint strategic air patrol. The Chinese and Russian militaries conducted a joint strategic air patrol in relevant airspace over the East China Sea and the western part of the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, in accordance with an annual cooperation plan between the two sides. This is the 10th joint strategic air patrol organized by the two militaries since 2019. (Photo by Du Yanpeng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Russian militaries conducted a joint strategic air patrol in relevant airspace over the East China Sea and the western part of the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, in accordance with an annual cooperation plan between the two sides.

This is the 10th joint strategic air patrol organized by the two militaries since 2019.

