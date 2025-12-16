Comprehensive supply ships steam in formation

China Military Online) 16:18, December 16, 2025

The comprehensive supply ship Honghu (Hull 906) attached to a flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy steams to the designated training area during a realistic maritime training exercise in late November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

