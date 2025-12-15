Naval landing ship maneuvers at sea
The Type 071 amphibious dock landing ship Longhushan (Hull 980) attached to a landing ship flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy maneuvers at sea during a maritime training exercise in mid-November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhai Tao)
A ship-borne helicopter takes off from the deck of the Type 071 amphibious dock landing ship Longhushan (Hull 980) attached to a landing ship flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy during a maritime training exercise in mid-November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhai Tao)
An amphibious vehicle leaves the well deck of the Type 071 amphibious dock landing ship Longhushan (Hull 980) attached to a landing ship flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy during a maritime training exercise in mid-November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhai Tao)
