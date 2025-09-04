Over 100 fishing vessels head for the sea in NE China's Liaoning as fishing season starts

People's Daily Online) 10:29, September 04, 2025

More than 100 fishing vessels depart from a port in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, heading for the Bohai Sea. (People's Daily Online/Tang Long)

On the morning of Sept. 1, 2025, crowds gathered at a fishing port in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, as part of a ceremony celebrating the opening of the fishing season. At 11:58 a.m., more than 100 fishing boats sounded their whistles and set sail from the central fishing port into the Bohai Sea, marking the start of a new season of marine harvests.

"For us, the start of the fishing season is as important as the first grain harvest is for farmers. The ceremony makes us feel the government's strong support for the fishery industry and boosts our confidence in having a safe and bountiful harvest at sea," said Liu Baocheng, captain of fishing vessel 15247.

More than 100 fishing vessels depart from a port in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, heading for the Bohai Sea. (Photo courtesy of the Communist Party of China Jinzhou Municipal Committee)

Fishermen prepare to set sail from a port in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, heading for the Bohai Sea. (Photo courtesy of the Communist Party of China Jinzhou Municipal Committee)

