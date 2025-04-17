China's ratification of Agreement on Port State Measures significant step in fighting illegal fishing

Xinhua) 09:56, April 17, 2025

A press conference is held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2025. China's ratification of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's Agreement on Port State Measures marks a significant step forward in the country's ongoing efforts to combat illegal fishing and protect marine fishery resources, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's ratification of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's Agreement on Port State Measures marks a significant step forward in the country's ongoing efforts to combat illegal fishing and protect marine fishery resources, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Wednesday.

"Joining the agreement means China will assume greater international responsibilities in fisheries management," Liu Xinzhong, an official with the ministry, told a press conference.

The ratification of the agreement, the first binding international agreement to specifically target illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, takes effect on Wednesday.

Liu noted that joining the agreement enables China to deepen its involvement in global fisheries governance, strengthen efforts to combat illegal fishing, protect marine fishery resources, and elevate port management standards.

This move will help advance the modernization of the fisheries industry, and boost high-level opening-up, Liu added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)