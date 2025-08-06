Home>>
A sea of trawlers
(People's Daily App) 15:57, August 06, 2025
Hundreds of trawlers head out to sea on Tuesday August 5 from ports along China's eastern coast as the seasonal fishing ban is lifted in the East China Sea. More than 100,000 vessels are scheduled to depart in stages through September 16.
(Produced by Yang Zuofei and Wu Shuyi)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
