SCO should contribute to safeguarding world peace, stability: Xi

Xinhua) 16:44, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to contribute to safeguarding world peace and stability.

Addressing the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting, Xi urged the SCO member states to continue to uphold the principles of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party.

"We should combine our efforts in addressing various threats and challenges," said Xi, noting that the SCO should remain a force for stability in this volatile world.

