Leaders of SCO member states issue statement supporting multilateral trading system

Xinhua) 15:42, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday issued a statement on supporting the multilateral trading system during the ongoing SCO Tianjin Summit.

