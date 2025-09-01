Xi: SCO plays growing role in safeguarding peace

15:03, September 01, 2025 By MO JINGXI ( Chinadaily.com.cn

President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose with international guests for a group photo in Tianjin on Sunday, before a welcoming banquet held for the dignitaries attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025. FENG YONGBIN /China Daily

President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is shouldering greater responsibilities for safeguarding regional peace and stability, and for boosting common development at a time when the world faces mounting uncertainty and unpredictability.

Xi made the remarks as he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, hosted a banquet in the port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests attending the SCO Summit 2025.

Known since ancient times as a gateway to Beijing, Tianjin has long been recognized for its openness and inclusiveness, and it has been a pioneer in China's reform and opening-up.

"In recent years, Tianjin has implemented the national strategy of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development, and written its new and dynamic chapter in advancing Chinese modernization. We believe that as the host of this summit, Tianjin will give fresh impetus to the sustainable development of our organization," Xi told the guests.

Founded in Shanghai in 2001, the SCO has expanded from a six-member regional organization into a trans-regional organization with 10 full members, two observer countries and 14 dialogue partners, representing nearly half of the world's population and a quarter of the global economy.

Xi said that since its inception, the SCO has upheld the "Shanghai Spirit", with the core values of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity and pursuit of common development.

The organization has consolidated unity and mutual trust, deepened practical cooperation, and participated in international and regional affairs, Xi said.

As a result, the SCO has grown into a significant force in promoting a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

"At present, the century-defining transformation is accelerating across the world, with a marked increase in factors of instability, uncertainty, and unpredictability. The SCO thus bears an even greater responsibility for maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting the development and prosperity of all countries," Xi said.

He emphasized that this year's summit in Tianjin carries the important mission of building consensus, injecting new impetus into cooperation and charting a blueprint for future growth.

According to the schedule, member states are expected to adopt key documents, including the organization's development strategy for the next decade, during the summit.

Xi is also expected to unveil China's new measures and actions to support the SCO's high-quality development and all-around cooperation, while outlining pathways for the organization to contribute constructively to safeguarding the post-World War II international order and enhancing the global governance system.

"I am confident that with the collective efforts of all parties, this summit will be a complete success and the SCO will play an even greater role, achieve greater development, and make greater contribution to strengthening solidarity and cooperation among the member states, pooling the strength of the Global South, and promoting the cause of human advancement," he said.

In his toast, Xi cited a Chinese saying that "in a race of a hundred boats, those who row the hardest will lead".

"Let us uphold the 'Shanghai Spirit' and set out from Tianjin on a new voyage filled with hope toward an even brighter future!" he said.

After the banquet, Xi and Peng watched a performance together with the guests to appreciate the beauty of harmony born from mutual learning among civilizations and the convergence of diverse cultures.

