Xi calls on SCO to uphold fairness, justice

Xinhua) 14:04, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on Monday.

"We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and bullying practices," Xi said.

Xi also called for safeguarding the UN-centered international system, and supporting the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core.

