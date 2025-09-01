Full text: Toast by Chinese President Xi Jinping at welcoming banquet of SCO Tianjin Summit

TIANJIN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025.

The following is the full text of Xi's toast at the banquet:

Toast by H.E. Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

At the Welcoming Banquet of the SCO Summit

Tianjin, August 31, 2025

Dear Colleagues,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

Good evening. Tonight, we are gathered here by the glittering banks of the Haihe River in Tianjin, a city defined by its embrace of waters from all corners. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I welcome all our distinguished guests to Tianjin.

Today is a joyful day for leaders of SCO member states to have this happy gathering with old and new friends. It is also the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan and the National Day of Malaysia. I wish to take this opportunity to offer our heartfelt congratulations to President Sadyr Japarov, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and the friendly peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia.

Tianjin is an open and inclusive metropolis. It has served as a strategic guardian city for our nation's capital throughout history, and pioneered China's reform and opening up as a pilot zone. In recent years, Tianjin has implemented the national strategy of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development, and written its new and dynamic chapter in advancing Chinese modernization. We believe that as the host of this Summit, Tianjin will give fresh impetus to the sustainable development of our Organization.

Since its founding, the SCO has stayed committed to the Shanghai Spirit, strengthening solidarity and mutual trust, deepening practical cooperation, and taking an active part in international and regional affairs. The SCO has grown into a significant force in promoting a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

At present, the century-defining transformation is accelerating across the world, with a marked increase in factors of instability, uncertainty, and unpredictability. The SCO thus bears an even greater responsibility for maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting development and prosperity of all countries.

At this Summit, we are tasked with an important mission: to build consensus among all parties, ignite momentum for cooperation, and draw up a blueprint for development. Tomorrow, I will join our colleagues at the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States. We will also convene the "SCO Plus" Meeting with leaders of non-SCO members and international organizations. We will focus on how to strengthen cooperation, promote development, and improve global governance.

I am confident that with the collective efforts of all parties, this Summit will be a complete success and the SCO will play an even greater role, achieve greater development, and make greater contribution to strengthening solidarity and cooperation among the member states, pooling the strength of the Global South, and promoting the cause of human advancement.

As a Chinese saying goes, "In a race of a hundred boats, those who row the hardest will lead." Let us uphold the Shanghai Spirit and set out from Tianjin on a new voyage filled with hope toward an even brighter future.

Now, please join me in a toast:

To a productive and fruitful Summit;

To the advancement of the SCO's goals and tasks;

To the development and prosperity of all countries and the well-being of our people; and

To the health of all distinguished guests and your families.

Cheers!

