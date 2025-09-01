Israel says Hamas armed wing spokesman killed in Gaza strike

Xinhua) 08:16, September 01, 2025

JERUSALEM, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that Abu Obeida, the spokesman of Hamas's armed wing, had been killed in a strike in the Gaza Strip.

Katz made the announcement in a post on social media platform X, saying that "soon, as the campaign against Gaza intensifies," more Hamas figures would be targeted.

In remarks during his weekly cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the assassination attempt on Obeida was carried out by the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Israel Defense Forces.

"We still do not know the final result," Netanyahu said. "I hope he is no longer with us, but I notice that on the Hamas side, there is no one to speak to this matter."

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported that Obeida was killed in the strike on an apartment, citing a Palestinian source. All those in the apartment were killed, the source said, adding that members of Obeida's family and the leaders of Hamas's armed wing confirmed his death after examining the body.

Israeli strikes and shootings killed at least 88 people in the past 24 hours, according to Gaza-based health authorities, bringing the total death toll since Oct. 7, 2023, to 63,459.

