Xi says SCO bears greater responsibilities for peace, development

Xinhua) 08:12, September 01, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a banquet to welcome international guests at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 31, 2025. Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who are here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

TIANJIN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is shouldering greater responsibilities for safeguarding regional peace and stability, and for boosting development of various countries in a world of increasing uncertainties and accelerated changes.

Xi made the remarks at a banquet to welcome international guests who are in China's port city of Tianjin to attend the SCO Summit 2025 from Sunday to Monday.

Before the banquet, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan welcomed the guests when they arrived.

Addressing the banquet, Xi expressed confidence that with concerted efforts of all parties, the summit will be a complete success, and that the SCO is certain to play an even bigger role and achieve more progress, making greater contribution to boosting the unity and cooperation among member states, pooling the strength of the Global South and pushing for more progress of human civilization.

Founded in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has expanded from six founding members into a 26-nation family of 10 members, two observers and 14 dialogue partners spanning Asia, Europe and Africa.

With major emerging markets and developing countries such as China, Russia and India among its members, the SCO represents nearly half of the world's population and a quarter of the global economy.

The Tianjin summit is the largest-ever annual summit of the group. Member states are expected to adopt key documents, including the organization's development strategy for the next decade.

It is also President Xi's second time hosting the event, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries and 10 international organizations. Prior to the summit, Xi held more than a dozen bilateral meetings with arriving leaders in Tianjin.

Xi told the guests at the banquet that as an open and inclusive city, Tianjin serves as a pioneering zone for China's reform and opening-up, and hosting the summit here will undoubtedly inject new vitality into the sustainable development of the SCO.

The SCO has become an important force in building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

The summit includes the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO as well as the "SCO Plus" Meeting, both of which will be held on Monday.

Participants at the meetings will discuss plans for cooperation and development, and work to improve global governance, Xi said.

He expressed the hope that the SCO will, under the guidance of Shanghai Spirit, set sail once again from Tianjin toward an even brighter future.

After the banquet, Xi and Peng joined the guests in watching an art performance.

Senior Chinese officials including Cai Qi, Wang Yi, Chen Min'er, and Wang Xiaohong were present at the event.

