Xi's article on national rejuvenation with great spirit of resisting aggression to be published

Xinhua) 21:24, August 31, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on carrying forward the great spirit forged during the war of resistance against Japanese aggression on the journey toward national rejuvenation will be published on Monday.

The article by Xi, also the Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, is slated for publication in this year's 17th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article is based on excerpts from relevant statements Xi made between July 2014 and May 2025.

The war is the Chinese people's longest and largest fight against foreign aggression in modern times, which came with the greatest sacrifice but led to Chinese people's first complete victory in national liberation.

The victory marks a historic turning point for the Chinese nation -- from the depths of crisis in modern times to the path of great rejuvenation, it notes, adding that it was an integral part of the world's triumph over fascism.

"It was a victory for the Chinese people and a victory for people of the world," the article says.

The CPC's pivotal role was the key to the victory, it stresses, highlighting the Party's political positions, firm will and exemplary actions during the war.

Noting that the victorious outcomes of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War are beyond dispute, the article says that the Chinese people and peoples around the world will never accept any attempts to deny, distort, or gloss over the history of the invasion.

The great spirit forged during the war of resistance serves as a powerful source of inspiration, driving the Chinese people to overcome difficulties and obstacles in their quest for national rejuvenation, says the article.

It calls on the people to carry forward this spirit -- to fight, innovate and work relentlessly for national rejuvenation until the final victory is achieved.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)